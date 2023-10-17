MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Police have issued a campus warning after a burglary was reported at one of the College Park apartments Monday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at one of the locations with an open airway stairwell that leads directly to individual exterior apartment doors, according to a press release.

University Police found a woman who is not a student on the apartment’s balcony and took her into custody; police said she “indicated she did not know where she was,” so she was transported to a hospital.

The victim was a WVU student who was sleeping in his room when “the woman entered and took some of his belongings.” University Police say he reported leaving the front door of the exterior apartment unlocked.

The woman has “since been blocked from accessing all WVU property,” according to University Police.

University officials took the opportunity to remind students to always lock the doors to their apartments, dorms and cars.