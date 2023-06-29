MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s athletic department celebrated a major project milestone in the new Coliseum Club Area on Thursday.

During the “Topping Out” ceremony, the last beam was placed into the frame of the club area. Participants were also welcomed to enjoy a lunch provided by a co-partner of the project Sodexo. Once the Coliseum club is complete, it will serve two purposes; daily, it will be the training table area for all Mountaineer student athletes, excluding football, and on gameday, it will be a premium space for Athletic Club Members, explained Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker.

“So, this is a space that will be used basically every day of the year,” said Baker. “So, it will serve as a training table for our student athletes. So, they will have a meal specifically designed for college athletes, for them every day, and they will come here and eat it.”

Baker also said that it will upgrade the gameday experience for Athletic Club Members at the WVU Coliseum. “I think, you know, if you look at athletic venues now, pro or collegiate, people want that opportunity to—to have that white glove experience, to go and get a drink and beverage of their choice, to be able to get a hot meal, to be able to spend time with their friends hanging out. Not just go and see a game, but go and get some social activity before or during and after the game,” said Baker.

Officials said that the new Coliseum club will boost the game day experience for Mountaineer fans. For more information on the WVU Coliseum club you can visit WVU Sports website.