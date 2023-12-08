MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A program assistant in West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry got the chance to be a volunteer decorator at the White House and work alongside HGTV stars.

Mary Veselicky, program assistant in WVU’s Department of Periodontics, traveled to Washington, D.C. on Thanksgiving to help full the White House with holiday cheer. According to a release from WVU, she stayed for several days, helping place and organize garland in the East Room and the White House Library. The decorations were unveiled on Nov. 27.

“The thought of helping decorate the White House was almost too fabulous to believe it would be possible,” Veselicky said in the release.

While decorating the library in a “Magic, Wonder and Joy” theme, she got the chance to meet Drew Scott, host of HGTV shows “Property Brothers” and “White House Christmas 2023,” and Lady Jill Biden who also helped with the decorating.

“I wasn’t expecting to become such a close-knit group, like a family,” she said. “I felt like I created some amazing friendships. Being in the White House, meeting new people, making new friends — I would love to have this experience again,” Veselicky said.

To see the work put in by Veselicky and the rest of the volunteer decorators, you can see photos of the White House decorations here, or you can watch “White House Christmas 2023” on HGTV on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.