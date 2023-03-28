WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Extension dedicated a new learning facility at WVU’s Jackson Mill on Tuesday.

The educational center was named in honor of the late Annette S. Boggs, who was an avid 4-H member and a devoted WVU Extension employee. The dedication held a service with many keynote speakers including E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, Jorge Atiles Dean and Director of WVU, and Howard Boggs, Annette Boggs’ husband.

The facility has two classrooms and a technology room with 3-D printers, laser cutters, and other equipment to help utilize the STEAM curriculum.

A functional hand, made by students at Jackson’s Mill utilizing STEAM curriculum. A wiggling robot, made by students at Jackson’s Mill utilizing STEAM curriculum.

Jorge Atiles gave a few words to 12 News on Annette Boggs and why this dedication was so important to WVU Extension and Jackson Mill’s 4-H community.

“This business is dedicated to someone who was very important to Extension. She was committed to Jackson’s Mill and to all the work that we do to be able to empower youth with knowledge, so they can improve their lives and livelihoods. So, this is a way she can be celebrated, her legacy, and there is no better way to do that, with this.”

Howard Boggs, husband of the late Annette S. Boggs, and Margaret Irby Ridenour, donor of the Jon Irby patio, embracing after cutting the ceremony ribbon

Though the facility has been open for a month, the grand re-opening with new equipment happened on Tuesday. The building is now available for all of the public to use.