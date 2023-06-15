MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dozens of West Virginia University faculty members have signed an open letter in response to a Reduction in Force taking place.

This comes as the university reviews “programs of concern,” which could be targeted for elimination or reduction as it tries to close a $45 million deficit.

In the letter, which was sent by Gwen Bergner, a professor of English and women’s and gender studies, the faculty members expressed that layoffs “will damage the university’s ability to deliver quality education and fulfill its land grant mission as well as threaten its status as a research institution.”

The letter references Faculty Rule 4.7, instituted in 2018, that it states allows for the termination of faculty members “regardless of tenure-track, tenure, or contractual status…” and is under consideration to be amended in such a way as to “further reduce faculty input on the RIF process and severance compensation for those laid off.”

Faculty members argue that Faculty Rule 4.7 does not define sufficient cause for the declaration of a RIF and state that the criteria being used for layoffs have not been released publicly.

Despite its claims, the WVU administration has been neither transparent nor consistent in developing the RIF process as a solution to the budget deficit. Open Letter in response to the Reduction in Force at WVU

Further, the letter explains that the RIF would affect the university in the areas of being student centered, by canceling programs and increasing class sizes, among other things; retaining its R1 designation as a Doctoral University – Very High Research Activity; recruiting and hiring quality candidates; adhering to the university’s land grant mission; and promoting academic freedom by “removing protections against punitive and retaliatory job termination.”

In closing the letter, faculty members argue the RIF will “impact academic freedom, program integrity, teaching effectiveness, research productivity, and labor conditions.”

It is one thing to restructure and reorganize due to a budget crisis and another to use that crisis to transform institutional structures in ways that could well jeopardize WVU’s academic quality and freedom, while implementing exploitative labor conditions for faculty and staff for the foreseeable future. As stakeholders who care deeply about our students and the state of West Virginia, we urge the administration and the BOG to lead WVU toward more structurally sound solutions to the budget deficit. Open Letter in response to the Reduction in Force at WVU

The WVU Board of Governors is scheduled to meet June 23.

12 News reached out to WVU for comment and received this statement: