MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The International Textile and Apparel Association (ITAA) held its annual conference last October and selected 5 students from the West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design to be displayed, according to a release.

The ITAA is a professional, educational association that seeks to promote textile, apparel and merchandising disciplines in higher education. At their 2022 conference, they chose 45 exemplary students from 122 total worldwide submissions to be displayed.

“Student garments from all over the world were submitted, and only certain ones were selected to actually move forward and be in the exhibit,” Colleen Moretz, associate professor of fashion, dress and merchandising, said.

The fashion and design students selected were:

Anthony Bartolo and his design “Established”

Madison Hess and her design “French Flare”

Jordan Spears and her design “In Bloom”

Jillian Smith and her design “Rise and Grind”

Benjamin Acklin and his design, “Individuality and Collectivity, An Investigation Through Indigo Dyeing and Taoism.”

In order to qualify, students were required to submit an initial design, professional pictures of their work and an abstract to show the research they used to create the design.

“In Bloom,” by Jordan Spears

Jordan Spears—a graduating senior—described sustainability as being at the heart of her design process. Her design, “In Bloom,” was created with zero-waste in mind and is based on Vincent Van Gogh’s “Almond Blossoms” painting. Her design received a score of 95 out of 100.

“I had to digitally engineer a print that I printed onto my fabric,” Spears explained. “Because it was zero waste, I couldn’t waste any of the fabric. So, I had to plan my design out ahead of time and map it out on the fabric to make sure I ordered just enough.”

The students were unable to attend the conference themselves for various reasons, but Moretz and Assistant Professor of Fashion, Dress and Merchandising Angela Uriyo were able to attend the conference in their stead.

To learn more about how WVU was represented at ITAA, click here.