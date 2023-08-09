MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Department of Forensic and Investigative Science is currently conducting a one-of-a-kind research project, where trace evidence on duct tape can help piece together a crime scene.

According to Tatiana Trejos, WVU Associate Professor of the Department of Forensic and Investigative Science, the research will help bring stronger essential information on physical evidence that could be ripped or torn in the courtroom.

“Things that can fracture at a crime scene or violent activities, and they needed to substantiate that in the court of law. So, we put together a group of scientists to think about potential solutions, and how we can use this research to demonstrate how uncommon or how rare for two pieces that fit together like a puzzle, to fit together just by random or by chance,” Trejos said.

Trejos explained that duct tape is a common item used on victims during a crime or violent act, which makes it a valuable material for finding information about how and when the crime took place. This can be identified due to the type of tear and provide information on DNA and fingerprints from the suspect.

Forensic scientists then can identify the torn pieces of duct tape by the fractured edges that were left on the victim or the roll of duct tape.

“If they use gloves, for example, they may not leave any DNA or fingerprints on the duct tape,” said Trejos. “But the actual duct tape can still provide important information if we look at the fractured edges that were left on the piece that was used to gag the victim, and the piece that was found used by the suspect.”

Besides just duct tape, WVU Forensic Science students are getting a full hands-on experience, and contributing to this research by evaluating other types of tearing materials and textiles that could also benefit when figuring out crimes.

“The duct tapes and the textiles are very 2D, they’re flat, versus the palmers that are 3D, and you have multiple edges versus just the two edges between the features. So, figuring out different features for the different 3D and 2D nature is very interesting to look at as well,” Claire Dolton, a WVU Forensic Science undergraduate student, said

Trejos said that this four-year research has gone through thousands of samples and that the next step of the process is to have it peer-reviewed.