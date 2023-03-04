MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Smash Bros. Club held its annual Almost Heaven tournament on Saturday, the biggest event they’ve had since the COVID-19 pandemic, complete with 112 entrants and a combined prize pool of over $1,600.

Smash Bros. players came from all over West Virginia as well as from out of state, with some players hailing from Pennsylvania and Ohio. The event featured competitions for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. Melee for the Nintendo GameCube.

Huntington, W.Va. Melee player Daniel “Sirmeris” Dolin is ranked the 79th best Melee player in the world and was one of the entrants for the event. Stephen “Doorstop“ Schmidt, the number-one-ranked player in Ohio, entered the Ultimate event.

Almost Heaven 4 is the latest tournament from WVU’s Smash Club, a grassroots scene that has been built up over the last five years and has attracted new and experienced players to its events throughout its lifetime. The club holds weekly tournaments every Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Mountainlair at The Pocket (near the bowling alley).

You can watch Almost Heaven 4 live on Twitch, or you can click on the following links if want to stay up to date on future Ultimate or Melee tournaments at WVU.