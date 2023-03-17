MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, the WVU School of Medicine celebrated National Match Day with the 2023 class of graduating medical students.

National Match Day is when medical students from across the country learn where they will be spending their training as resident physicians.

During the event, envelopes are drawn randomly and given to the graduate students, who open the envelope and reveal the location where their residency will start.

WVU 2023 Match Day. (WBOY Image)

“Part of the excitement for today is these students know that they have secured a position, but they still don’t know the location where they are going to be training and they are here with their family, friends to really celebrate a momentous occasion and we’re so proud of all of them,” said Dr. Norman Ferrari, Vice Dean for Medical Education and Academic Affairs.

More than 100 graduating WVU Medical Students participated in WVU’s Match Day, according to Dr. Ferrari, a large portion of the 2023 class will stay in the state of West Virginia.

