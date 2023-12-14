MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University held an Army ROTC commissioning ceremony on Thursday to commission nine cadets graduating from the program.

The newly designated second lieutenants will be preparing to head to the U.S. Army.

“I mean, it’s people who are leading the people who are defending the nation,” said Stephen Snyder, one of the graduates. “It’s a really great day for all of us, we’ve been working very hard towards this.”

The program lasted a total of four years, but some of the graduates have been a part of the program for the past four and a half years. According to Snyder, the majority of the nine-second lieutenants who were recognized in this ceremony joined the Army National Guard prior to enrolling in the program.

Those who chose to go this route enlisted first and left to participate in basic training, requiring them to take a semester off. As a result, they are graduating in December as opposed to the previous spring semester.

Snyder described the experience to be “very nerve-racking” initially. “You don’t know much about the army coming straight out of high school. And you come to college, and it’s a whole new world,” he commented.

However, Snyder said that he was immediately welcomed into a whole new family when he joined the Army ROTC program at WVU. Over the past four years, Snyder said that he’s made the best friends of his life.

“These people are my friends and I consider them family, you know? We worked through all of this together this whole time,” Snyder said. He said that former program graduates and classmates that are still in the program came to support them during the ceremony. “You know, it just means the world.”

Snyder’s parents actually participated in the pinning ceremony as a part of this event and were the ones to pin him with his second lieutenant bars, and his grandfather, who served in the army back in the 1970s, was the one to give Snyder his first salute.

“It’s like the culmination point of becoming an officer is getting that first salute, so it means a lot to get that from my grandfather,” Snyder added.

Now that the ceremony is over, the new second lieutenants will go through additional basic officer leadership courses, depending on their jobs.