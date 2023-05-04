MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) held a “Designing a Legacy” fashion show hosted by the fashion, dress and merchandising students and faculty Thursday night.

The fashion show is student-run featuring accessories, pieces, and outfits made by WVU fashion, dress and merchandising students throughout the academic year. Some participants of the fashion show also showcased adaptive apparel and the show was emceed by well-known broadcaster Toni Caridi.

“Our program, it’s really come a long way, you know, it’s very professional. The students get out, get really great jobs. So, we really want to put a professional front forward. So, to really showcase our student’s designs,” Colleen Moretz, an Associate Professor of fashion, dress and merchandising at WVU said.

There was also a segment in the show called “Runway of Dreams” which is an organization that promotes inclusivity through fashion.

“It is incredible to have something like this at WVU. I produce shows during NY Fashion Week and Beijing Fashion Week, and to be able to take that knowledge and to come down and share with the students firsthand, whether they want to be in production or whether they are interested in having their line go mainstream, it is really important for them to work with professionals and understand what goes on to produce a show, what goes on to produce a line. So, they are leaving college with some knowledge about how they can be successful hopefully in the industry,” Susan Liebesman, Producer of WVU’s Designing a Legacy said.

Tickets for the fashion show cost $35 for the public and $15 for students. Representatives of the fashion, dress and merchandising department said that those funds go to pay for the production of the show.