MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s never too early for kids to get an idea of what they would like to do as a profession someday. On Friday, the WVU School of Nursing hosted a day camp for high school students interested in possibly pursuing nursing as a career.

“I’m hoping they realize how great of a profession nursing is, how great of a school [the] WVU School of Nursing is, what we have to offer and that they will choose to come here for their degree,” WVU School of Nursing Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs Dr. Brad Phillips said.

This is the first ever year for the event. Students from 9th grade through recent graduates learned different duties a nurse has to do through lectures and hands-on opportunities, as well as what it is like being a student at WVU.

WVU faculty member helps a student with a hands-on activity (WBOY – Image)

“This is a way to expose them to the nursing profession, help them understand what the school is like, what it is like to be a student here at WVU, they got a great tour of our simulation center, they get a mock lecture and kind of network and ask questions about the nursing profession,” Phillips said.

Around 40 different students attended the event with their parents. Phillips also says it is important for these young minds to be exposed to different professions.