MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) announced during its State of the University address Monday that it will be implementing a new scholarship that works alongside the Promise scholarship.

The WVU Pledge scholarship covers “full University Tuition, University Mandatory Fees, and College Tuition, plus a standard amount for a double occupancy residence hall room and meal plan,” according to WVU.

The scholarship program will “automatically be offered to incoming freshmen for the fall 2023 semester” based on their WVU admission, housing and FAFSA information, no application required, WVU said.

To qualify for the Pledge scholarship, students must meet all of the following criteria:

Be an incoming first-time freshmen for the fall 2023 semester

Have submitted their FAFSA by the May 1, 2023 priority deadline

Be admitted to the Morgantown, Beckley, or Keyser campus by June 1 (not an online student)

Be a Promise recipient with an Expected Family Contribution of zero as derived from the FAFSA prior to July 1

Live in a residence hall during each semester the scholarship is received

The dollar amount students receive from the scholarship is determined by how much the student owes for billable charges from University Tuition, University Fees, College Tuition and the standard amount for a double occupancy residence hall room and meal plan, “after programs like the Federal Pell Grant, the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG), the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, and other institutional scholarships pay toward their account.”

Additional information about the Pledge scholarship can be found here.