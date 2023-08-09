MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced a new unit comprised of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and WVU Extension is in the works.

The university announced on Wednesday that the move is part of its “academic transformation,” and President Gordon Gee said the move will “strengthen West Virginia University’s commitment to continually improve the lives and livelihoods of individuals, families and communities within West Virginia and beyond.”

The currently-unnamed unit will launch at the start of 2024 and, according to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed, “will result in enhanced instruction both in classrooms and the community.”

The two departments already share jointly-appointed faculty and “the unification of these units will ensure more intentional support and mentoring of those shared faculty,” according to Reed.

The release also said that programs like 4-H and FFA will continue to carry on across West Virginia.

This merger follows several other significant changes in the university structure, including the plan to combine the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media that was announced earlier this summer and reduction of staff and programs at the university.