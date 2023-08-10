MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s that time of year again in Morgantown. From Downtown to Evansdale, WVU students began their return to campus on Thursday with many of them being there for the first time.

New WVU students were officially able to move into residence halls on Thursday and were met by volunteers and university staff who helped them navigate their new home.

The University suggests that every student moving in this week should try and pack lightly so that the process of moving into the halls is easier with limited items.

Move-in for University Apartments began Aug. 1 and will end Aug. 13. The official first day of classes for the fall 2023 semester will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16.