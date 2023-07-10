MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Administrators at West Virginia University notified Deans and department chairs Monday morning about which programs have been designated for a formal review as the university undergoes what it is calling an “academic transformation” into a leaner institution.
While these programs are not necessarily targeted for discontinuation, they have been identified as having lower enrollment trends among other metrics.
Programs under review could continue as-is, be subject to reduction, blended with other similar programs or discontinued. During a “Campus Conversation” meeting with faculty, staff and students conducted via Zoom, Associate Provost Mark Garvin said just because a program has been identified for further review does not mean a decision has been made.
“It simply means that we see some patterns in the data that make us want to take a closer look at that unit to see if there are opportunities,” Garvin said.
Deans and department chairs must complete a self-study of the identified programs by Aug. 1. Administrators will review those reports before making a final recommendation to the university’s Board of Governors, which will make a final decision at its Sept. 15 meeting.
Units and programs identified for further review include:
- The Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
- Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
- BSCE Civil Engineering
- Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
- BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering
- BSCPE Computer Engineering
- BSCS Computer Science
- BS Cybersecurity
- BSEE Electrical Engineering
- Department of Mining Engineering
- BSMINE Mining Engineering
- PhD Engineering: Mining Engineering
- Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
- BSPNGE Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
- PhD Engineering: Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
- College of Applied Human Sciences
- School of Education
- BA Elementary Education
- MA Higher Education Administration
- MA Literacy Education
- MA Multi-categorical Special Education
- PHD Higher Education
- EDD Higher Education Administration
- College of Creative Arts
- School of Art and Design
- BA Art History
- BA Technical Art History
- BFA Art Education
- MA Art Education
- School of Music
- BA Music
- BA Music Business and Industry
- BM Music Composition
- BM Music Education
- BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
- BM Music Performance
- BM Music Therapy
- MA Music Business and Industry
- MM Collaborative Piano
- MM Composition
- MM Conducting
- MM Jazz Pedagogy
- MM Music Education
- MM Performance
- DMA Collaborative Piano
- DMA Composition
- DMA Conducting
- DMA Performance
- School of Theatre and Dance
- BA Dance
- BFA Acting
- BFA Musical Theatre
- BFA Theatre
- BFA Theatre Design and Technology
- BFA Puppetry
- MFA Acting
- MFA Costume Design and Technology
- MFA Lighting Design and Technology
- MFA Scenic Design and Technology
- MFA Technical Direction
- College of Law
- Law
- JD Law
- Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
- Department of Design and Community Development
- BS Design Studies
- BS Environmental and Community Planning
- BS Fashion Design and Merchandising
- BS Interior Architecture
- BSLA Landscape Architecture
- MLA Landscape Architecture
- PhD Human and Community Development
- Department of Forestry and Natural Resources
- BSF Forest Resource Management
- BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources
- BS Wildlife and Fisheries Resources
- BSF Wood Science and Technology
- Department of Plant and Soil Sciences
- BS Environmental, Soil and Water Science
- BS Environmental Microbiology
- BS Horticulture
- BS Sustainable Food and Farming
- Department of Resource Economics and Management
- BS Agribusiness Management
- BS Energy Land Management
- BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
- BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics
- MS Energy Environments
- PhD Natural Resource Economics
- Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
- Center for Women’s and Gender Studies
- BA Women’s and Gender Studies
- Department of Chemistry
- BA / BS Chemistry
- Department of Communication Studies
- BA Communication Studies
- MA Communication Studies (online)
- MA Communication Studies
- PhD Communication Studies
- Department of English
- BA English
- BA English Secondary Education
- MFA Creative Writing
- MA Professional Writing and Editing
- PhD English
- Department of Mathematical and Data Sciences
- BA / BS Mathematics
- PhD Mathematics
- Department of Philosophy
- BA Philosophy
- Department of Public Administration
- MLS Legal Studies
- MPA Public Administration
- Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics
- BA Chinese Studies
- BA French
- BA German Studies
- BA Russian Studies
- BA Spanish
- MA Linguistics
- MA Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages
- John Chambers College of Business and Economics
- Department of Management
- BSBAD Management
- MS Human Resource Management
- PhD Business Administration: Management
- School of Medicine
- Department of Human Performance and Communications Sciences and Disorders
- BS Communication Sciences and Disorders
- BS Exercise Physiology
- BS Health Informatics / Information Management
- BS Human Performance and Health
- MS Athletic Training
- MOT Occupational Therapy
- MS Speech Language Pathology
- PhD Exercise Physiology
- AUD Audiology
- DPT Physical Therapy
- School of Pharmacy
- School of Pharmacy
- PHARMD Pharmacy
- School of Public Health
- School of Public Health
- BS Public Health
- MHA Health Administration
- School of Art and Design