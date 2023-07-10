MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Administrators at West Virginia University notified Deans and department chairs Monday morning about which programs have been designated for a formal review as the university undergoes what it is calling an “academic transformation” into a leaner institution.

While these programs are not necessarily targeted for discontinuation, they have been identified as having lower enrollment trends among other metrics.

Programs under review could continue as-is, be subject to reduction, blended with other similar programs or discontinued. During a “Campus Conversation” meeting with faculty, staff and students conducted via Zoom, Associate Provost Mark Garvin said just because a program has been identified for further review does not mean a decision has been made.

“It simply means that we see some patterns in the data that make us want to take a closer look at that unit to see if there are opportunities,” Garvin said.

Deans and department chairs must complete a self-study of the identified programs by Aug. 1. Administrators will review those reports before making a final recommendation to the university’s Board of Governors, which will make a final decision at its Sept. 15 meeting.

Units and programs identified for further review include: