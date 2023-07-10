MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Administrators at West Virginia University notified Deans and department chairs Monday morning about which programs have been designated for a formal review as the university undergoes what it is calling an “academic transformation” into a leaner institution.

While these programs are not necessarily targeted for discontinuation, they have been identified as having lower enrollment trends among other metrics.

Programs under review could continue as-is, be subject to reduction, blended with other similar programs or discontinued. During a “Campus Conversation” meeting with faculty, staff and students conducted via Zoom, Associate Provost Mark Garvin said just because a program has been identified for further review does not mean a decision has been made.

“It simply means that we see some patterns in the data that make us want to take a closer look at that unit to see if there are opportunities,” Garvin said.

Deans and department chairs must complete a self-study of the identified programs by Aug. 1. Administrators will review those reports before making a final recommendation to the university’s Board of Governors, which will make a final decision at its Sept. 15 meeting.

Units and programs identified for further review include:

  • The Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
    • Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
      • BSCE Civil Engineering
    • Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
      • BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering
      • BSCPE Computer Engineering
      • BSCS Computer Science
      • BS Cybersecurity
      • BSEE Electrical Engineering
    • Department of Mining Engineering
      • BSMINE Mining Engineering
      • PhD Engineering: Mining Engineering
    • Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
      • BSPNGE Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
      • PhD Engineering: Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
  • College of Applied Human Sciences
    • School of Education
      • BA Elementary Education
      • MA Higher Education Administration
      • MA Literacy Education
      • MA Multi-categorical Special Education
      • PHD Higher Education
      • EDD Higher Education Administration
  • College of Creative Arts
    • School of Art and Design
      • BA Art History
      • BA Technical Art History
      • BFA Art Education
      • MA Art Education
    • School of Music
      • BA Music
      • BA Music Business and Industry
      • BM Music Composition
      • BM Music Education
      • BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
      • BM Music Performance
      • BM Music Therapy
      • MA Music Business and Industry
      • MM Collaborative Piano
      • MM Composition
      • MM Conducting
      • MM Jazz Pedagogy
      • MM Music Education
      • MM Performance
      • DMA Collaborative Piano
      • DMA Composition
      • DMA Conducting
      • DMA Performance
    • School of Theatre and Dance
      • BA Dance
      • BFA Acting
      • BFA Musical Theatre
      • BFA Theatre
      • BFA Theatre Design and Technology
      • BFA Puppetry
      • MFA Acting
      • MFA Costume Design and Technology
      • MFA Lighting Design and Technology
      • MFA Scenic Design and Technology
      • MFA Technical Direction
    • College of Law
      • Law
        • JD Law
    • Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
      • Department of Design and Community Development
        • BS Design Studies
        • BS Environmental and Community Planning
        • BS Fashion Design and Merchandising
        • BS Interior Architecture
        • BSLA Landscape Architecture
        • MLA Landscape Architecture
        • PhD Human and Community Development
      • Department of Forestry and Natural Resources
        • BSF Forest Resource Management
        • BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources
        • BS Wildlife and Fisheries Resources
        • BSF Wood Science and Technology
      • Department of Plant and Soil Sciences
        • BS Environmental, Soil and Water Science
        • BS Environmental Microbiology
        • BS Horticulture
        • BS Sustainable Food and Farming
      • Department of Resource Economics and Management
        • BS Agribusiness Management
        • BS Energy Land Management
        • BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
        • BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics
        • MS Energy Environments
        • PhD Natural Resource Economics
    • Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
      • Center for Women’s and Gender Studies
        • BA Women’s and Gender Studies
      • Department of Chemistry
        • BA / BS Chemistry
      • Department of Communication Studies
        • BA Communication Studies
        • MA Communication Studies (online)
        • MA Communication Studies
        • PhD Communication Studies
      • Department of English
        • BA English
        • BA English Secondary Education
        • MFA Creative Writing
        • MA Professional Writing and Editing
        • PhD English
      • Department of Mathematical and Data Sciences
        • BA / BS Mathematics
        • PhD Mathematics
      • Department of Philosophy
        • BA Philosophy
      • Department of Public Administration
        • MLS Legal Studies
        • MPA Public Administration
      • Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics
        • BA Chinese Studies
        • BA French
        • BA German Studies
        • BA Russian Studies
        • BA Spanish
        • MA Linguistics
        • MA Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages
    • John Chambers College of Business and Economics
      • Department of Management
        • BSBAD Management
        • MS Human Resource Management
        • PhD Business Administration: Management
    • School of Medicine
      • Department of Human Performance and Communications Sciences and Disorders
        • BS Communication Sciences and Disorders
        • BS Exercise Physiology
        • BS Health Informatics / Information Management
        • BS Human Performance and Health
        • MS Athletic Training
        • MOT Occupational Therapy
        • MS Speech Language Pathology
        • PhD Exercise Physiology
        • AUD Audiology
        • DPT Physical Therapy
    • School of Pharmacy
      • School of Pharmacy
        • PHARMD Pharmacy
    • School of Public Health
      • School of Public Health
        • BS Public Health
        • MHA Health Administration