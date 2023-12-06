MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is notifying a group of current and former employees whose data, including social security numbers, was published on a third-party website.

According to a WVU spokesperson, the university discovered a file that was published online in 2016, which included that data. The file was recently discovered and has since been taken offline.

According to the spokesperson, the cybersecurity incident does not affect people hired after August of 2013. WVU is notifying affected employees via email and offering a year of identity protection.

To sign up for the protection, concerned employees should contact WVU’s ITS Service Desk at ITSHelp@mail.wvu.edu before Feb. 2, 2024. Those who sign up should be prepared to provide their WVUID number.