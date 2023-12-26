MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Christmas may have come and gone, but school kids’ winter breaks will continue into the new year.

West Virginia University’s Extension Service has created a series of online videos aimed at encouraging kids and adults to keep their minds and bodies active together.

“Research says that working together as a family around projects like this really solidifies information and makes them lifelong learners,” said Jennifer Honecker-Robertson, WVU Extension’s STEM Specialist. “Plus, it’s just fun! I mean, I’m always into turning crafts into STEM and STEM into crafts and getting kids hooked into these types of activities.”

STEM activities on the playlist include creating rubber band helicopters, straw rockets or a pocket-sized map of the Solar System.

While letting kids rest and play during the holiday break is perfectly fine, Honecker-Robertson says you don’t want them to become stuck in an unstructured pattern.

“There’s a lethargy when they come back from break,” said Honecker-Robertson. “It takes a couple of days to a week to get started again. It’s not that the rest isn’t important, but you want to keep your mind active.”

The same holds true for physical activity. There’s a second video playlist that encourages kids and adults to get moving together. The exercises are simple and don’t require any special equipment or planning.

“It doesn’t have to follow a sixty-minute class that is very structured,” said Kerry Gabbert, WVU Extension’s Family Nutrition Program assistant professor.” Any kind of movement is positive for your health. A lot of times, we make things more complicated than they need to be. Something as simple as walking together as a family is a great physical activity.”

Gabbert said small projects and exercises like these can help build stronger family bonds, both physically and mentally. You can find the STEM playlist here and the “Get Moving” playlist here.