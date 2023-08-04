MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It is almost the end of the season for you to spend time in your garden with beautiful weather and on Friday, WVU officials gathered at the WVU Nursery School to spend their time making the place a little more green.

The efforts were spearheaded by members of the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences leadership team. The team volunteered and donated items to plant a new garden for students to enjoy.

“We like to use gardening and all other types of activities to teach the children,” WVU School of Education Nate Sorber said. “We don’t have any professionals here, we just have people here working hard, pitching in, everybody doing what they can to help us get ready for the start of the year.”

WVU College of Applied Human Sciences Dean Autumn Cypres says this activity exemplifies WVU’s land-grant mission.

“The thing I hope we all take away from this day is that part of the community is thinking about others and sharing the work of serving others,” Cypres said.