MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University, in partnership with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and the West Virginia Department of Education, has launched a program seeking to make West Virginia a more desirable location for teachers to work, according to a release.

A team of experts between the three organizations was formed to combat the current critical teacher shortage by exploring new approaches to teacher recruitment and retention. The program will go by the name Teachers Ascend into West Virginia, inspired by the popular Ascend West Virginia remote worker program.

The program plans to attract educators to the state by pushing a work-life balance that “instills community, purpose and outdoor adventure with a passion for teaching and learning.”

“Teachers Ascend into West Virginia will not just fill open teacher positions,” WVU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “More importantly, it will help recruit passionate, forward-thinking individuals to educate our students in new and exciting ways that prepare them for jobs of the future.”

State Superintendent of Schools David Roach said he hopes it will serve as a catalyst to build a sustainable teacher pipeline centered on the needs of educators.

“We continue to explore unique and innovative ways to tell our story while highlighting the need for teachers in our state,” said Roach. “Our goal remains to prepare students for the opportunities of the emerging economy through highly effective educators who love teaching.”

Funding for Teachers Ascend into West Virginia has been provided by the Grable Foundation and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. The program is one of eight projects that have been awarded $70,000 grants via Remake Learning. The gift will be administered through the WVU Foundation.