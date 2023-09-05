MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has released the final amendments to its recommendations for program and staffing cuts.

According to a release sent Tuesday, the BSLA Landscape Architecture was saved by an appeal, but multiple other programs are still recommended to be completely eliminated. The Landscape Architecture program was one of 32 programs that the university announced it was considering totally eliminating as part of its academic transformation.

If the recommendations are approved in the vote on Sept. 15, the BSLA Landscape Architecture program will have to complete a marketing plan by Oct. 31 and improve its enrollment by 2026.

Tuesday’s release also said that, despite appeals, the following majors will still be eliminated or merged with other programs.

MLS Legal Studies

MPA Public Administration

PhD in Natural Resource Economics

MS Energy Environments

BS Agribusiness Management

BS Environmental and Energy Resource Management

BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics

Over the course of the appeals process, the following programs that the university originally planned to cut are now set to continue:

Another notable amendment made during the appeals process was in the foreign language department. Although all degree programs in foreign languages are still recommended to be cut, after protests and rallies from the campus community, the university’s recommendation now keeps on-campus courses in Spanish and Chinese.

A full list of recommendations is available on the Provost’s website. The official vote on the recommendations will be on Sept. 15.