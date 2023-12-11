MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Police Department held an open house event at the Erickson Alumni Center on-campus, in an effort to look for new recruits.

During this open house, University Police staff on-site were able to walk people through the hiring steps for the department, the physical test that’s required to get into the police academy, as well as different defensive techniques that are used on the job. The open house also featured a virtual reality headset, which allows participants to step into a police officer’s shoes and go through several different scenarios an officer may encounter each day.

“This is a good opportunity to showcase what the university police department had to offer,” said Brock Armstrong, Sergeant of the UPD and Training Coordinator.

By having this open house, the department is hoping to address a shortage of staff and engage new people to come in and fill some of the open roles.

“It’s just hard right now because being a policeman isn’t as cool as it used to be,” Armstrong stated. “Being in a university setting, we do all give an opportunity to be able to change the perception of policing. So, we are looking for quality people to come in that are able to talk to people, be out there for community policing, and different things like that.”

Because it is a university police department, UPD has additional resources, according to Armstrong, including ample backup, counseling services and an education process for training. “So we do have a chance to get a lot more classes out there, a lot more education, and give people the tools and such things for success,” he added.

Armstrong stated that WVU Police also has opportunities within the department that aren’t directly related to policing. “There’s a lot of criminal justice majors out there and different things that don’t know the path they wanna go,” he said.

One opportunity is for communication officers interested in working at the department’s dispatch center. Armstrong said that “a dispatch is here because we have sometimes over 25,000 students, 8,000 employees,” describing WVU as “its own city here within Morgantown.”

UPD is also looking to hire campus safety officers—officers that don’t have to go the the police academy, aren’t sworn in, and don’t carry any sort of firearm. Armstrong said that a campus safety officer’s duties include helping out on game days, assisting in community policing, as well as providing resources to staff and students. “They do a lot of things out there to make sure our campus stays safe, and it’s one of those other options they have other than police work,” Armstrong added.

They are encouraging applicants who have worked with people for at least two years, have military experience, or have previous experience in jails as a corrections officer.