MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Police are asking for help identifying people from photos.

The WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page provided photos of three individuals but did not provide any additional information. The three photos appear to be taken on the WVU PRT (Personal Rapid Transit) or in PRT stations, and all three people are wearing WVU gear in the photos.

Courtesy: WVU Safety and Wellness

The photos appear to show two women, one with dark hair and one with blonde hair, and a man with a beard.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos should contact Lieutenant Jeff Wright in the WVU Police Investigations Division at 304-293-3136 or jewright@mail.wvu.edu.