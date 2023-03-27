MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, WVU President Gordon Gee delivered his spring “State of the University” address, where he shared his perspective on the impact and transformation surrounding WVU’s campus.

“The state of West Virginia University is strong,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “And we will be even stronger in the decades to come, thanks to a concerted focus on what matters most.”

Gee spoke on a multitude of different topics such as the challenges WVU faces, putting students first, the land-grant mission, the future of WVU and more.

“We must put our students first. Second, we must embrace our land-grant mission and the people we serve. And third, we must differentiate ourselves by investing in the initiatives that uniquely serve our campus community, reflect our values and play to our strengths,” according to Gee.

A new scholarship program was introduced called WVU Pledge, which will automatically be offered to incoming freshmen for the fall 2023 semester. The scholarship is for West Virginia Promise Scholarship recipients.

“I am pleased to announce a new scholarship program called WVU Pledge,” Gee said. This last-dollar-in scholarship program will assist qualifying Promise scholars, who have an expected family contribution of zero, with their cost of tuition, fees, University housing and a meal plan.”

