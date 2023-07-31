CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has had his contract with the university extended after a vote between the WVU Board of Governors.

On Monday, an unanimous vote was held by the BOG, resulting in a one year extension of Gee’s contract to June 30, 2025, with no increase to his base salary. According to WVU Today, the BOG looked at Gee’s performance in various areas such as student success, research, health and welfare and “WVU’s role in the state’s economic development.”

One noted point was Gee’s work in repositioning the entire WVU System.

“We believe he deserves additional time to see that through,” BOG Chair Taunja Willis-Miller said. “I understand there is criticism of the transformation actions being taken, but as a board, we must focus on the larger vision and future of the University. We do not have to agree, but we do need to move forward.”

This was the first meeting for new BOG members Bob Reynolds and student representative Madison Santmyer.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Governors for their faith in me and in the vision we share for this great University. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing the important we are doing,” Gee said.

The next BOG meeting will be held on Aug. 22.