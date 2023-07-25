MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Earlier this week, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a grant for $474,996 from the National Science Foundation which will be going towards a research project looking into plasma physics at WVU.

According to a release from Sen. Manchin, the grant will benefit West Virginia University’s Energy Conversion Beyond the First Law of Thermodynamics in Non-Equilibrium Plasmas research. The project will be a collaborative effort between WVU and the University of New Hampshire to study energy conversion in weakly collisional plasmas.

“So, we recently figured out how to modify the laws of thermodynamics to apply to plasmas out in space, and so this grant that we got funded is to use our new work to study how the energy gets converted in plasmas and space,” Paul Cassak, a Professor of Plasma and Space Physics Theory and Computation at WVU, said.

The grant for plasma physics will mostly support student research and post-doctoral research, which is meant to allow WVU to keep academic talent in West Virginia and build up new talent for the future.

“I like the work. I decided to join his research group because it was kind of into what I have done, and I’ve decided to stick around here after graduation because I want to see how we can build up on what we have recently figured out,” Mahmud Hasan Barbhuiya, a Graduate Student at WVU said.