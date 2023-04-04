The Department of Energy was just one of 364 exhibitors, which also set a new SC record. (Photo: Business Wire)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) will receive U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funding for a front-end engineering project that will contribute to the opening of a first-ever Critical Minerals Production Facility, per a release.

The facility plans to “extract and separate rare earth elements and critical minerals from unconventional sources, such as coal waste and acid mine drainage.” The release claims that the critical materials are the key to manufacturing clean energy technologies in America and that this facility will be a stepping stone toward the current administration’s goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

As part of the funding, WVU will complete a study for producing rare earth elements and critical minerals using acid mine drainage. WVU is one of two schools that will complete studies for the development of this project along with the University of North Dakota (UND).

“West Virginia University has provided a mining engineering education to generations of students for more than 150 years, helping to build a strong and innovative mining industry that powered our nation and made us a global energy leader. This $8 million award, using funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will continue that legacy and help to develop the energy technologies of the future with a first-of-its-kind facility to extract and separate rare earth elements and critical minerals from acid mine drainage and mine waste,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to bring critical mineral supply chains back to America rather than through foreign imports.

The studies are set to take place over a period of about 15 months—known as Phase I—and will identify risks and costs associated with this kind of project. Following the completion of Phase I, the teams from WVU and UND will have the opportunity to apply for Phase II funding which will go towards the construction and operation of a demonstration-scale facility.

