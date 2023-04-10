MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One West Virginia University project that looks to improve treatment options for cancer has received some major funding. The National Science Foundation is giving $549,994 to support WVU’s critical research into using innovative artificial intelligence technology to determine optimal treatment options for cancer patients.

“Once again, WVU is leading the way in research to hopefully create better treatments for patients battling cancer,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said. “We must use all available resources to fight this terrible disease, and I look forward to seeing how researchers at WVU can harness new technology to improve treatment in our state.”

Sen. Capito’s counterpart, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) echoed the same sentiments.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important research projects,” Sen. Manchin said. “I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved.”