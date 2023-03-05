MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Thanks to a grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC), West Virginia University (WVU) will be expanding their mountain and trail bike access for those with mobility issues.

The “Adventure is for Everyone” project was created by the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities’ West Virginia Assistive Technology System (WVATS) to “increase ways for individuals with spinal cord injuries and other mobility impairments to participate in outdoor sports by hand cycling,” according to WVU Today.

WVATS helps individuals with disabilities by connecting them with assistive devices and working with state disability agencies and organizations.

“While standard cycles can be expensive, adapted cycles often cost more, making them too expensive for people to buy and likely not covered by insurance,” Doug Cumpston, WVATS principal investigator and program manager, said. “WVATS is partnering with Wamsley Cycles in Morgantown and the Challenged Athletes of West Virginia at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia, to house the new accessible bikes and make them available for people to borrow.”

The grant is also part of the NPRC 2022 Priority Impact Quality of Life, which includes “thirty-four grants totaling $1,029,908,” the release said.

“The WVATS program with funding from the Reeve Foundation provides the unique opportunity to enhance recreational assistive technology that can be offered at the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities,” Lesley Cottrell, director of the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities, said. “The focus on recreational assistive technology is crucial to a state such as West Virginia where families enjoy the outside and get involved in their communities. We are thankful for this opportunity to enhance the lives of West Virginians.”

For more information about the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, you can visit their website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.