MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has announced reorganization plans for the university, specifically within the Strategic Initiatives (SI) unit, following the departure of WVU Vice President Rob Alsop earlier this year.

In October, WVU announced that Alsop was stepping down from his role as vice president, a move that left several administrative holes in the university amid a controversial “academic transformation.”

On Monday, WVU announced the following moves within its administration after a lengthy review period.

After Vice President of Talent and Culture Cris DeBord retired in August, the University opted to eliminate the position altogether. All Talent and Culture teams at WVU now report to Stephanie Taylor, WVU’s current vice president and general counsel.

Due to Talent and Culture being a “critical function” at the University, WVU announced that it will begin a search for an associate vice president of Talent and Culture at a later date to “ensure the unit provides the best customer service to University partners.”

On top of her duties with Talent and Culture, Taylor will also continue to lead WVU’s legal team and the University Police Department.

Auxiliary and Business Services will remain under the leadership of Associate Vice President Ted Svehlik but will now report to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paula Congelio rather than Alsop.

Congelio will also absorb the Dining Services, WVU Bookstores and Erickson Alumni Center teams, which will be grouped into one “strategic partnerships” team led by Assistance Vice President Erin Newmeyer.

Newmeyer, who previously reported to Alsop, now oversees the marketing/communication efforts for the Finance, Auxiliary and Business Services, Legal, Talent and Culture, University Police, Erickson Alumni Center and other administrative units. Prior to Alsop’s departure, Newmeyer served as SI’s assistant vice president.

Chief Information Officer Brice Knotts, who previously reported to Alsop, will now report directly to Gee and will continue to lead WVU’s Information Technology Services team.

Travis Mollohan, the director of government relations, will assume the role of associate vice president for the SI unit and will lead government relations and collaborations. Mollohan will report directly to Gee and will manage a team that focuses on federal, state, local and corporate relations following the retirement of Rocco Fucillo, senior advisor and director of state relations.

All of these moves are effective immediately.