MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two WVU research projects are in line to receive some major funding to further their studies. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has announced that $504,000 will go towards two projects.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects that create new knowledge in the fields of science, mathematics, technology and so much more,” Sen. Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

$474,996 – West Virginia University: Energy Conversion Beyond the First Law of Thermodynamics in Non-Equilibrium Plasmas This project will be a collaborative effort with the University of New Hampshire to study energy conversion in weakly collisional plasmas.

The funding for these projects comes from the National Science Foundation.