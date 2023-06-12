CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “Orphan” drugs—or drugs used to treat rare conditions—appear to be making similar profits for pharmaceutical companies as their more generally used drugs, despite receiving many more incentives, one West Virginia University researcher found.

Orphan drugs are classified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as “a drug intended to treat a condition affecting fewer than 200,000 persons in the United States, or which will not be profitable within 7 years following approval by the FDA,” and they are often entitled to manufacturing tax credits, longer patent exclusivities and easier FDA reviews, according to Sean Tu, a WVU College of Law professor.

Sean Tu, researcher and professor, WVU College of Law (WVU Photo)

“They get fast-track FDA approval and also get to use ‘surrogate endpoints,’” Tu said. “These are signs that indicate a treatment is working without having to conduct lengthy, large-scale clinical trials. Scientists can use smaller groups of patients for shorter time periods, thereby dramatically lowering the costs associated with FDA approval.”

One such drug, the cystic fibrosis medication Orkambi, made $5 billion over the last five years despite only around 30,000 Americans having been diagnosed. Entyvio, a drug for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, which affects around one million Americans, made $5.5 billion over the same period.

“I can either charge $1 to a million people or I can charge one person a million dollars. I’m still making a million dollars at the end of the day. The question is why we should be giving these drug companies all these advantages and all these bonuses when they’re making just as much money on orphan drugs as they are on their normal non-orphan drug indications,” Tu said.

In 1983, the government enacted the Orphan Drug Act, which was meant to increase the development of orphan drugs to combat rare diseases by compensating pharmaceutical companies’ research and investments.

Since the 80s, new drugs directed to orphan indications have risen by nearly 40%.

“The Orphan Drug Act came from a good place and we still need companies to invest in orphan drugs. However, we shouldn’t have a system where we only invest in orphan drugs,” Tu said. “Under the current system, we are getting more and more drugs developed for rare diseases, leaving other populations increasingly marginalized.”

Tu also pointed out that many rare diseases are only treated by one drug, meaning pharmaceutical companies can charge insurance companies high prices.

“If I’m trying to maximize social welfare, I want to help the most people I can with the limited resources I have,” Tu said. “So am I going to invest my limited resources in drugs that affect only 200,000 people, or am I going to invest in drugs that affect 300 million people? Right now, the government is over-incentivizing drug companies to invest in the 200,000 people, and I don’t think that’s a great way to spend our money.”

Tu’s findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.