CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking to improve the state of farm-to-fiber wool in West Virginia, researchers with West Virginia University Extension and Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design into new ways to help wool producers in the state.

“I think it is important to promote farm-to-fiber and farm-to-fashion for West Virginia farmers,” Jordon Masters, a research assistant, said. “Too often, West Virginia farmers have been left behind and, hopefully, the work through this grant will help to end that.”

Wool goes through various processes before ending up as a usable material, but not all of these processes can be performed in the Appalachia region in a cost-effective manner.

With grant funding from Fibershed, Masters worked to develop a solution, so she created the “micro mill.”

“This grant allowed me to get the supplies to build out my own open-source spinner that was designed by Studio HILO,” Masters said. “My colleagues from the United Kingdom and I have made a few modifications to the spinning machine to make it more user-friendly for the farmers. Since I have built the spinner, I am now working on developing other stages to create a micro mill suite.”

According to WVU Today, the micro mill suite will add value to wool by allowing farmers to process the fibers themselves.