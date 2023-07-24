MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University researchers have learned how to view synthetic DNA at the atomic level, which may open new pathways in medicine, according to WVU Today.

The breakthrough, part of a project funded by a Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award, allows researchers to understand how to change the structure of the synthetic DNA, also known as DNAzymes, and how to perform catalysis, the process of creating a reaction without changing the DNA itself.

DNAzymes are created in a lab and have been “artificially evolved” to perform a variety of functions, according to WVU Today.

“Typically, we think of DNA as inert, serving as a storage unit for our genetic information,” Aaron Robart, associate professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, and principal investigator of the project, said. “However, there are certain types of DNA evolved in the laboratory that defy the conventional rules. These DNAs can fold into complex shapes, enabling them to perform a remarkable range of reactions.”

According to Robart, with refinement, these findings could potentially be used in the treatment of diseases like retinal degeneration and cancer.

“This is only, maybe, the third example lending insights, at the very detailed atomic level, into how chemically active DNA promote their unique functions that give all these applications their power,” Robart said. “Atomic detail gives us a long-sought road map to start building and improving a technology that can be broadly applicable to health and diagnostics.”

Aaron Robart, associate professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, WVU School of Medicine (WVU Photo) Sarah Starcovic, biochemistry and molecular medicine graduate student, WVU (Submitted Photo) Evan Cramer, biochemistry and molecular medicine graduate student, WVU (Submitted Photo)

Researchers used X-ray crystallography, which crystalizes DNAzymes then shoots it with super powered X-rays, to reveal the DNA’s atomic structure. Robart and his lab students, Evan Cramer, of Lake Ann, Michigan, Sarah Starcovic, of Cameron and Beka Avey, of Martinsburg, did this with the help of Advanced Photon Source at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago.

Researchers saw a structure with little arms that attach to complementary sequences, similar to Velcro.

“These DNAs can act as molecular scissors with precise specificity to cut RNA or DNA, or they can function as glue,” Robart said. “Say you have a mutated gene that’s causing disease, we could get this DNA into the cells and it would be able to get rid of all that kind of message that’s causing the proteins that lead to the disease.”

Researchers are now looking for alternative DNAzyme capture techniques to catch them “at different points along their function” as well as looking for new ways to implement them in therapeutics, WVU Today said.

“It will be like we’re making an old school animation molecular flipbook,” Robart said. “This level of detail is used to understand how to improve, target and regulate their activity. This is only one of hundreds of different varieties of DNAzymes, all with their own unique properties begging to be applied to topics in human health.”

The findings for the project have been published in the journal Communications Chemistry.