MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After announcing the performers for this year’s FallFest, West Virginia University students were not as excited as expected.

This year, WVU is welcoming three different acts for the university-hosted festival. Chase Beckham, an up-and-coming country artist who won American Idol with an original song, Driver Era, a pop-rock band featuring Disney star Ross Lynch and Flo Rida, the ‘party king’ of the early 2000s.

12 News spoke with Rachel Johnson, student event booking intern for WVU on the importance of hosting this event for the students.

“Obviously classes are important, we’re all here to get a degree but this is such an integral part to the student experience. I, myself am a graduate student, this is my sixth year at West Virginia University, and I love welcome week because it’s like the last fun and exciting thing that we get to do before the semester starts,” said Johnson.

Although after the announcement was made, many students and alumni of WVU took to social media to express their discontent.

“We see what people say online, we do take it into account but at the end of the day we are confident in this lineup because we have picked people that we know are going to put on the best possible show for our students,” said Johnson.

Rachel had mentioned prior what goes unseen behind the negativity on is the abundance of messages the university received from people across the state asking how to buy tickets for the event because their favorite artists are in the lineup.

The event kicked off at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening, with food trucks lining the parking lot of WVU’s Recreation Center. This year the clear bag policy was enforced to ensure that students are safe while having fun before the school year begins.