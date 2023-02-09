MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students from the Mountain State earning a medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine can benefit from a $100,000 scholarship gift courtesy of alumni, according to a release.

The Dr. and Mrs. John C. Wright Jr. Family Scholarship was established by the family of the same name as a way of rewarding full-time medical students with financial need. The first preference will go to students from Tyler, Wetzel, Doddridge, Pleasants and Wood counties.

Photo courtesy: Wright Family

The donation was made through the WVU Foundation, which is tasked with receiving and distributing private donations on behalf of West Virginia University.

“We are so thankful for this scholarship provided by Dr. and Mrs. Wright,” Dr. Norman Ferrari III, chief academic officer for medical education, vice dean for education and academic affairs at the School of Medicine and chair of the Department of Medical Education, said. “This is so important to our students who are balancing the rigors of the curriculum and worrying about mounting debt. This will provide them some relief.”

Dr. Wright is a native of Sistersville and currently works as an obstetrician-gynecologist in East Liverpool, Ohio. He earned his undergraduate degree from Denison University before attending WVU on a scholarship via the U.S. Air Force ROTC. He completed his residency at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and eventually settled down with his wife near her hometown of Pittsburgh.

Wright established the scholarship after his father passed away. He said that his parents were generous people who were committed to the community of Sistersville and that he hopes to make a positive impact on the community in their honor.

“I’m hoping to commit these monies to young people from my neck of the woods in West Virginia,” Wright said. “I want this to be focused on folks who really need it, who are not necessarily from doctor’s families but are young people who’ve made it on their own. If it would help them have less debt and it would also perhaps help them stay in West Virginia, then I feel like that would be something I have accomplished for the state and its people.”

Wright hopes that his gift to the university will encourage other School of Medicine alumni to do the same, particularly his own classmates from the class of 1978 as this year marks the 45th anniversary of their graduation. Alumni interested in donating can visit give.wvu.edu/medicine or contact Patricia Lonsbary at 304-293-1448.