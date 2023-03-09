MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the West Virginia University School of Music announced its upcoming 16-track compilation album featuring several renditions of the song “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver per a release.

The album is titled “A Celebration of Country Roads” and coincides with the 52nd anniversary of the song’s original release on April 12, 2023.

The album was created through joint efforts of WVU students, faculty, staff and alumni over the course of 18 months and features every discipline within the School of Music including symphonic, jazz, bluegrass, steel drum and more.

“The song ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ is an important part of West Virginia’s cultural heritage. It resonates with people all around the world, and we wanted to create an album that celebrates this iconic song in a unique and diverse way,” said Joshua Swiger, WVU Music Industry professor and executive producer of the project.

The album was produced by WVU’s student-run record label, Mon Hills Music Group. The label serves as a crucial part of the school’s Music Industry program and allows students to get an idea of what working in the industry is like.

The project was a collaboration of over 500 WVU students and has been the largest project the label has produced to date. Students in the Music Industry program were able to successfully facilitate multiple in-person and remote recording sessions in order to create an album of the highest quality.

The album boasts that its various arrangements and musical styles will “create a unique and exciting addition to any music lover’s collection.” For more information about the album and Mon Hills Music Group, visit monhillsrecords.com