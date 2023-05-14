MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Graduation weekend at West Virginia University (WVU) is in full swing as students stepped on stage and received their diplomas. Commencement ceremonies started Friday morning and will continue through Sunday.

Students received their diplomas Saturday from the Schools of Dentistry, Pharmacy and Nursing.

Meanwhile, the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design as well as the College of Applied Human Sciences all saw students walk across the stage.

Sunday’s ceremony will involve the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, which can be viewed on WVU’s YouTube page starting at 11 a.m.

