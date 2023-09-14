MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the West Virginia University Board of Governors expected to approve the next phase of its academic transformation on Friday, students gathered outside of the Erickson Alumni Center to have a rally Thursday morning. Following the rally, the group got the chance to participate in a public comment hearing held by the BOG, the last chance for people to give their opinion before Friday’s vote.

If passed, the vote would implement millions of dollars in staff cuts as well as dozens of program cuts. Christian Adams, a sophomore at WVU said that changes that the school is branding as academic transformation “would essentially gut, eviscerate, and decimate many programs.”

Many other students have said they’re upset about having to possibly pick a new program of study. Although many other rallies and protests have already been held, those with concerns wanted to make their voices heard before the BOG makes its final vote on Sept. 15. During this public comment meeting, the BOG heard from rally organizers, community members, and two unions on campus that wanted to give speeches.

Adams is a Chinese studies major, and will be directly impacted if WVU follows through with these budget cuts. “My freshman year is basically just elective credits at this point, and so I’m probably going to be in school for another year because of these budget cuts,” he said. Under the academic transformation, the Chinese major would be completely cut, and only a few classes would still be taught.

Participants in this rally decided to wear red to stand in solidarity with the staff and faculty who may lose their jobs behind these cuts. Adams said that the color red was also chosen to represent education, serve as a callback to the miners of the Battle of Blair Mountain and the Mine Wars and be representative of the term ‘rednecks,’ “to show that we are union strong.”

“We’re hoping that the public understands that there is dissent in the university that is being suppressed by the university,” Adams said.

Although the claims have been denied by university leadership, many believe the cuts are an attempt to save the university financially after a $45 million budget shortfall.

Christian Rowe, who is currently pursuing an M.A. in History at the university and WVU alum, said he feels that many of these cuts are “due to reckless real estate spending and administration getting bloated salaries over the last couple years.”

“We really think that Gordon Gee has taken no responsibility for the financial situation that WVU is in. So that’s why we’re out here fighting to save jobs and programs at the university, because it’s just not right what they’re doing,” Rowe said. An assembly of WVU faculty voted “no confidence” in University President Gordon Gee last week.

Rowe is a 5th generation WVU graduate and said attending WVU is like a family tradition. “It’s really just a part of me that’s so intertwined, I had to fight back when I found out that they were trying to cut it in this way,” he said.

He said that West Virginia University was founded “to provide an education to the people of West Virginia. Right now, administration has failed with that.” Rowe added that debt and tuition have shot way up, and that the university has “made it unaffordable for West Virginians to go to school here, and now they wanna punish the only people who had nothing to do with it, and that’s the faculty, the staff, and the students, current and future, that wanna go to WVU and get an affordable education in whatever they want.”

Although the history departments won’t be affected by the proposed cuts, Rowe believes that it may become a problem in the future. “What we’re trying to make very clear to everyone is that WVU intends to repeat this process every three years and the algorithm that they use through the consulting group RPK, it sort of inherently disfavors humanities programs like history,” he commented.

“It certainly will be [affected]. I think in the future as tuition just keeps going up and up and up, and kids have to look elsewhere if they’re gonna go to college for a degree that pays immediately after school,” Rowe added. “They’re cutting off programs and education opportunities to kids in the poorest state in the country.”

Another rally is being held ahead of the Sept. 15 Board of Governors meeting where it will make an official vote on whether to accept or reject the proposed cuts.