MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced Monday that the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity will be issued an interim suspension effective immediately following allegations of underage drinking during an event last week.

According to a release from WVU, the fraternity allegedly failed to “monitor underage alcohol consumption during a registered event on the night of Oct. 20.” The WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities issued a letter to the fraternity that said the behavior “endangered attendees of the event.”

Prior to Monday, Lambda Chi Alpha was the only remaining fraternity located in the “Frat Row” area of North High Street that was still recognized by WVU. The suspension temporarily revokes that recognition.

The claims against the fraternity allege two violations of the WVU Main Campus Student Code of Conduct which are as follows:

Prohibited alcohol-related conduct

Endangerment

The release said that the interim suspension will remain in effect until the allegations are addressed through a formal hearing or “other disposition.”

During the suspension, members of the Lambda Chi Alpha Iota Lambda chapter are—among other sanctions—”prohibited from participating in, attending or organizing social functions as a chapter, or hosting or co-hosting social activities at another location.” Recruitment and new member class programs with the fraternity are also suspended.

Lambda Chi Alpha has five days to request a review and reconsideration of the sanctions.