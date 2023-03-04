FILE: Views of the downtown, Evansdale and HSC campus areas as seen from Granville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University has claimed first place in the 2023 Intercollegiate Mine Emergency Rescue Development hosted by the Colorado School of Mines in Idaho Springs, Colorado.

On Feb. 22-24, the Mine Rescue Team from WVU’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources competed with 6 other international teams in four categories, according to the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

The first category had teams perform in a mine rescue exercise involving a search for missing miners, first aid and the rescue of a simulated miner that was stranded two stories in the air.

The next two categories, the induvial BG-4 bench and 240-R bio bench, had team members troubleshoot issues with different types of breathing devices.

The last category had teams provide first aid after a simulated mine explosion.

The WVU Mine Rescue Team placed first in every category, making them the overall competition champions.

“The success of Mountaineer Mine Rescue is our work ethic,” said Josh Brady, director of mining and industrial extension. “No one out works us. We practice longer, study harder and want it more. You have to remember for Mining Extension, emergency response is the backbone of who we are. This is a way of life and its personal.”

According to the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, “students on the WVU Mine Rescue Team include mining and civil engineering majors Joshua Riffle, Megan Sibley and Brian Welsh, mining engineering majors Dawson Apple, Dylan Shilling and Justin Waybright, biology major Troy Whiton and geology major Thomas Spotloe.”

“Mine Rescue competitions are more than a game to our WVU Mine Rescue teams,” said John Helmick, mining and industrial extension agent and mine rescue trainer. “Our students see the application to their upcoming careers and practice like professionals.”