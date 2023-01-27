A bell-ringing ceremony to honor the memories of two WVU students is planned for Friday, Feb. 3, at Oglebay Plaza. (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is planning to host a bell-ringing ceremony on Friday, Feb. 3 to honor the lives of two students that passed away last year.

Denny Vincent Ayres, a junior Aerospace Engineering student from Pittsburgh, PA, died on Dec. 22 from a brief illness, according to an obituary from the Maurice L Knee LTD Funeral Home. Carson Tanner Getz, a freshman Exploratory Pathway student from Lancaster, PA, died on Nov. 6 due to complications from a car accident, according to an obituary from the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory.

The ceremony is set to begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza, and will be coordinated by Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, as well as the Office of Campus and Community Life. Family, friends, and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Those interested in attending are asked to arrive at the bell of the USS West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand. Those who wish to speak at the ceremony should contact Carrie Showalter at carrie.showalter@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-293-5611.