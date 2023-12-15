MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has announced the upcoming addition of a new robotics engineering major, three months after several programs and faculty positions were reviewed and cut by the school’s Board of Governors (BOG).

According to the announcement, the major is still pending approval from the BOG and will be voted on during its next meeting. The four-year program will launch in fall 2024 and will build on the “globally recognized success of existing WVU robotics-related efforts.

The success is warranted as the WVU Robotics team was crowned as the best in the world earlier this year after going head-to-head with teams from around the globe in the 2023 University Rover Challenge.

“Robotics engineering is one of the fastest growing professions in the world,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “This program will prepare students for a rewarding career in robotics engineering across well-established sectors such as aerospace, defense, transportation, health care and agriculture.”

The BOG will meet to vote on the program this Friday, Dec. 15.