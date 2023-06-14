MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced on Wednesday that it will be merging the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media to create a “new college focused on the future of arts and media education.”

According to a release from WVU, the change comes as part of a “strategic repositioning of the entire WVU System for success in a challenging collegiate landscape.” This past spring, the WVU Office of the Provost conducted benchmarking research across several other institutions such as New York University, Purdue University and Marshall University. The office reportedly found that many of them already use similar practices of condensing similar programs into a single-college format.

WVU President Gordon Gee made a statement on the planned merger:

We are committed to investing in initiatives that put our students first by aiding their recruitment, retention, persistence and graduation. This new college will serve as a hub of creative activity and experiential learning. It will be a cornerstone of West Virginia University’s future.

Despite the announcement, the project is still yet to be endorsed by the WVU Board of Governors. According to the release, the Provost’s Office will present the proposed merger to the board for endorsement on June 23.

Specifics regarding the merger, such as the new name and structure have yet to be determined according to the release. Leadership from both colleges will reportedly be working over the coming months to determine the best course of action regarding the merger, as well as work out specifics regarding the structure of the new college.

Once the basic structure is worked out, several working groups will reportedly be assigned to work out the more specific details during the 2023-24 academic year. Some of the specific details include:

Academic programming

Promotion

Tenure guidelines and practices

Fundraising

Communications

Student support services

The release also confirmed that students currently enrolled in either college will not see their programs affected by this merger.

Academic restructuring plans have reportedly been in the works for the past two years at WVU. This is also not the first merger between two colleges at WVU as the College of Applied Human Sciences was announced in May 2021 which merged the College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences with the College of Education and Human Services.

For more information regarding the university’s “academic transformation,” you can visit their website by clicking here.