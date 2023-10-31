MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rob Alsop, who has served as West Virginia University’s vice president since 2017, will be leaving the role, WVU President Gordon Gee announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, Alsop will “temporarily transition to the role of special advisor to the president” where he will “focus on critical activities as directed by the President,” until Jan. 31 of next year. After that, Alsop will depart from the university.

The release also said, “In the coming days, Gee and the leadership team will review the needs of the University, as well as resources required to best serve the campus community.” It did not provide any additional details on the future of the vice president position.

During Alsop’s time at WVU, the vice president has been “responsible for identifying, developing and managing sustainable resources and initiatives that support academic, research and service excellence,” according to WVU’s website.

Back in August, WVU announced that it planned to restructure a large portion of its administration, including eliminating the Vice President of Talent and Culture position. The release said, “more information will be shared regarding the plan once finalized.”

Also in the release, Gee thanked Alsop for his six years at WVU, saying, “He has great passion for this University, and I am thankful for his leadership, friendship and service. We wish him all the best in the future.”

WVU’s academic transformation had already eliminated several dozen majors and approved cuts of approximately 143 faculty positions.