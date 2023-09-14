MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is warning students to keep their bicycles locked up as multiple have been stolen in the past week.

According to a community notice issued by the university on Wednesday, nine reports of stolen bikes have been made to the University Police Department (UPD) in the past month. Just last weekend, four bikes were stolen near or on the Evansdale campus, according to the notice. The thefts have happened primarily overnight and from the bike racks outside:

Oakland Hall and Braxton Tower

College Park and University Park

Although the UPD said it is investigating and working to identify and arrest suspects, the notice said that there are several steps bikers can take to prevent their bikes from being stolen and, in the case that they are, help make the investigations go more quickly.

Concealing an AirTag or similar device on your bike

Use a high-quality U-Lock to secure your bike

Avoid securing your bike to sign poles or other objects instead of bike racks

Lock your wheel and frame together to the bike rack

Do not park your bike outside for extended periods of time or overnight, when possible

Take a photo of your bike and record the serial number

Thefts or suspicious activity, such as people carrying bolt cutters, should be reported to the UPD by calling 304-293-2677. Also in the past few weeks, WVU put out a campus warning after a Jeep was stolen from a parking lot near Arnold Hall.