MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot has received a prestigious award from the Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF).

According to a YouTube video posted by the MHOF, the Mountaineer was voted to receive the Greatest Community Impact award for a college mascot from more than 200,000 ballots and beat out fellow nominees in Aubie from Auburn and Hootie from Oregon Tech.

The MHOF said that the Mountaineer—played by Mikel Hager—was nominated to receive the award due to how much they give back to the community. The MHOF’s website says that the Mountaineer “commits to creating a diverse and inclusive culture that advances education, healthcare, and prosperity by visiting and engaging with children in schools across rural West Virginia that may have never been to a WVU sporting event or seen our flagship university mascot.”

On top of the Greatest Community Impact award, the Mountaineer was also nominated for the Best College Live Human Program along with Glenville State University’s Pioneer. Both lost out to the University of Notre Dame’s Leprechaun.