MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s Rocket League team has returned home as champions following a visit to Boise, ID to compete for a national title, marking a big win for esports at WVU.

According to the official WVU Esports Twitter/X page, WVU defeated Akron 4-2 in the NACE Starleague Varsity Premier Fall National Title match on Sunday, marking their second tournament win during the fall season.

The team previously made the top six at the Collegiate Rocket League (CRL) national championship in November, but fell short against Ball State in a 1-4 loss, according to Liquipedia.

The team consists of Jarret “Angel” Birch, Ryan “Tool” Futral and Matt “daunt” Ehresman, and is coached by Nicolas “Evil” Zimmowitch.

Rocket League is a team-based video game where players compete (typically 3-on-3) against each other to score goals using a large soccer-style ball while playing as cars. If you need a better picture, you can watch the game’s official trailer here.