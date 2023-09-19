MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, West Virginia University is giving its students a chance to interact with some furry friends.

As West Virginia University holds Diversity Week through Saturday, multiple events are taking place across the campus to celebrate different cultures. One of the events held on Tuesday was called ‘Yappy Hour,’ a time for students to de-stress and unwind with the help of therapy dogs.

Organizers said this is a great way to boost mental health for students.

“We like to encourage students to take care of themselves both mentally and physically on this campus and the therapy dogs are a great resource for that,” said Maya Huggins, WVU’s Youth Protection Programs Specialist. “It’s just in general great self-care to get to interact with a dog, especially because a lot of our students are traveling from home and don’t get to go home and interact with their pets, and so things like Yappy Hour just let them interact with the service dogs and kind of relax and feel like their home.”

Other events during WVU’s Diversity Week are designed to stimulate students’ minds by exploring different cultures and engaging in discussions that bring new perspectives.

“It’s so important here at WVU to bring different perspectives to our campus and not only bring them, but celebrate them,” Huggins said. “Diversity Week is a great chance to showcase guest speakers and different student organizations that all have different cultural backgrounds, knowledge and advocacy networks around our campus that show the resources we have available.”

A full list of Diversity Week events is available on WVU’s website and includes activities like LGBTQ+ Jeopardy, Self-Care 101, Consent Tea Party, BSU Game Night as well as lots of educational opportunities and art exhibits.