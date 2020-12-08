West Virginia Women Work graduates new class through Step Up for Women training

Step Up student working in class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Women Work, a nonprofit created to help women earn a living wage, produced a recent batch of graduates in November through its Step Up for Women Pre-Apprenticeship programs.

Step Up is a free 11-12 week-long hands-on training program that’s been around for 20 years teaching women construction and advanced manufacturing. Women must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Carmen Bowes, the nonprofit’s development manager, said the training is based on physical work they will actually do, but that was made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this was especially problematic because the pandemic hit in March when the spring classes started.

“In the spring, we actually switched our entire spring class to online instruction, and we created these take-home kits for the students to come and pick up — like a staggered pick up — that way they could still do the hands-on portion, just from their own homes,” Bowes said. “We bought them tools, wood, everything that they would need to learn the basic skills that we teach just at home; then we did video instruction to help guide them.”

That classes were successful and Step Up was able to graduate those students in May.

Students practicing a trade in class

There are four locations for these classes across West Virginia. They are Morgantown, Bridgeport, Charleston, and Huntington. The two construction classes, which focus on electrical, plumbing, and carpentry work, are taught in Morgantown and Charleston. The advanced manufacturing classes are taught in Bridgeport and Huntington.

The fall classes were taught in-person with proper CDC guidelines enforced, Bowes said. And because it was warm and the training involves a lot of time outdoors, the fall semester was successful. Bowes said it’s unclear how the spring classes of 2021 will be taught; the nonprofit is hoping the numbers improve.

Bowes said she would prefer in-person learning because it’s the most effective and valuable way for students to learn.

Student practicing learning real-world skill in class

Using the best teaching tactics is important because everyone at the nonprofit is dedicated to each student and the state because there are not many high-wage jobs in the state. A lot of the ones that exist are not traditional for women to take. And when women have access to these courses, they have the power to transform their lives, which is incredibly rewarding for them and West Virginia Women Work, Bowes said.

“It’s really an amazing thing to watch a woman who’s struggling to buy food for her family; struggling to get a car so that she can take her kid to daycare so that she can go to work; struggling in these ways and then watch them just really blossom throughout the course of the program; and gain all this confidence and learn to use a circular saw, learn to do the math that’s required in construction, to learn to do all of these things and then to get that job that has a higher wage than any other job they’ve had before and it’s an entry-level job,” Bowes said. “It’s really incredible and to watch just how quickly their lives changed after they get that job.”

Bowes said anyone interested in applying can do so through the nonprofit’s website. She said applications are accepted all year round.